U.S. Tariffs Loom Over South Korean Economy
S&P Global Ratings suggests that impending U.S. tariffs and shifting policies could significantly impact South Korean manufacturers, particularly in sectors like automotive, industrial machinery, and semiconductors. Additionally, diminishing U.S. support for electric vehicles may further strain South Korean firms integrated into the EV supply chain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:52 IST
South Korean issuers may face economic challenges as impending U.S. tariffs and shift in policies could weigh heavily on the nation's key industries, according to S&P Global Ratings.
South Korea's significant trade surplus could prompt U.S. tariffs specifically targeting South Korean manufacturers in the automotive, industrial machinery, and semiconductor sectors.
Furthermore, the weakening U.S. support for electric vehicles is poised to decelerate sales, potentially putting additional pressure on South Korean companies involved in the EV value chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Leadership Steers Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association
Thailand's Automotive Sector Strengthened by ILO-Japan Skills Initiative
ILO Strengthens Thailand’s Automotive Industry Through Expanded Social Dialogue and Sustainability Training Initiative
Trump's Auto Tariffs Shake Global Automotive Industry
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Automotive Shake-Up