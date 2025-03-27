Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs Loom Over South Korean Economy

S&P Global Ratings suggests that impending U.S. tariffs and shifting policies could significantly impact South Korean manufacturers, particularly in sectors like automotive, industrial machinery, and semiconductors. Additionally, diminishing U.S. support for electric vehicles may further strain South Korean firms integrated into the EV supply chain.

South Korean issuers may face economic challenges as impending U.S. tariffs and shift in policies could weigh heavily on the nation's key industries, according to S&P Global Ratings.

South Korea's significant trade surplus could prompt U.S. tariffs specifically targeting South Korean manufacturers in the automotive, industrial machinery, and semiconductor sectors.

Furthermore, the weakening U.S. support for electric vehicles is poised to decelerate sales, potentially putting additional pressure on South Korean companies involved in the EV value chains.

