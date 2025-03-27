U.S. Tariffs Loom Over South Korean Economy

South Korean issuers may face economic challenges as impending U.S. tariffs and shift in policies could weigh heavily on the nation's key industries, according to S&P Global Ratings.

South Korea's significant trade surplus could prompt U.S. tariffs specifically targeting South Korean manufacturers in the automotive, industrial machinery, and semiconductor sectors.

Furthermore, the weakening U.S. support for electric vehicles is poised to decelerate sales, potentially putting additional pressure on South Korean companies involved in the EV value chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)