Gurugram Court's Landmark Ruling: Microsoft Wins Big Against Tech Fraud

In an unprecedented judgment, the Commercial Court at Gurugram, India, has ruled decisively against tech fraud and trademark infringement, ordering significant punitive damages in favor of Microsoft Corporation. The court found Retnec Solutions Private Limited guilty of misusing the MICROSOFT trademark to conduct a large-scale tech scam.

Retnec operated a fraudulent call center that convinced victims across countries including the USA and Canada to pay for fake technical support services by impersonating Microsoft Certified Technicians. The court's decision not only validated Microsoft's claims but also set a crucial legal precedent in tackling digital fraud.

The ruling awarded Microsoft INR 75,00,000 in damages, with Retnec and its directors bearing joint liability. This landmark case highlights the court's commitment to enforcing intellectual property laws and protecting consumer rights in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)