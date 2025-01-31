Left Menu

Gurugram Court's Landmark Ruling: Microsoft Wins Big Against Tech Fraud

In a groundbreaking judgment, the Gurugram Commercial Court awarded hefty damages to Microsoft Corporation for tech fraud and trademark infringement. Retnec Solutions and collaborators were found guilty of impersonating Microsoft to scam global consumers. The ruling is a significant step in combatting rising digital scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented judgment, the Commercial Court at Gurugram, India, has ruled decisively against tech fraud and trademark infringement, ordering significant punitive damages in favor of Microsoft Corporation. The court found Retnec Solutions Private Limited guilty of misusing the MICROSOFT trademark to conduct a large-scale tech scam.

Retnec operated a fraudulent call center that convinced victims across countries including the USA and Canada to pay for fake technical support services by impersonating Microsoft Certified Technicians. The court's decision not only validated Microsoft's claims but also set a crucial legal precedent in tackling digital fraud.

The ruling awarded Microsoft INR 75,00,000 in damages, with Retnec and its directors bearing joint liability. This landmark case highlights the court's commitment to enforcing intellectual property laws and protecting consumer rights in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

