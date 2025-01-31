Left Menu

Trademark Troubles: The Lodha Name Battle

The Bombay High Court advised brothers Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha to mediate their trademark dispute over the 'Lodha' brand. The case involves Macrotech Developers suing Abhinandan's company for Rs 5,000 crore in damages. The mediation aims to resolve the feud within five weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:13 IST
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has intervened in a high-profile trademark dispute between the Lodha brothers over the use of the 'Lodha' brand name, urging them to seek mediation. The court's decision comes as Macrotech Developers Ltd, led by Abhishek Lodha, filed a Rs 5,000 crore lawsuit against The House of Abhinandan Lodha, a real estate firm spearheaded by Abhinandan Lodha, claiming infringement of the 'Lodha' trademark.

Presided over by Justice Arif Doctor, the court appointed former Supreme Court Justice R V Raveendran as mediator, aiming to resolve the family feud within five weeks. This move follows the court's earlier suggestion for an amicable settlement, considering the dispute primarily centers around two brothers.

The discord traces back to a family agreement where Abhinandan Lodha separated from the Lodha Group in 2015, forming his own venture. Despite attempts at settlement, Macrotech Developers insists on the sole propriety of the 'Lodha' brand, asserting years of investment in its reputation and goodwill. Meanwhile, should mediation fall through, interim relief proceedings are scheduled for March 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

