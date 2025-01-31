Encirclement of Pokrovsk: A Strategic Chess Move in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces continue to encircle Pokrovsk, tightening their hold on this critical logistical hub in eastern Ukraine. Situated at a pivotal juncture, the city faces increased threats nearly three years after Moscow's invasion.

Pokrovsk's fall would enable Russia to mount attacks in multiple directions, thereby intensifying pressure on Kyiv. The situation inside Pokrovsk is dire, with just 7,000 residents remaining out of a pre-war population of 60,000. Recent closures, including the last post office, highlight the city's growing isolation.

Strategically, control of Pokrovsk could allow Russian forces to press forward either into less fortified areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region or toward urban defensive strongholds in Donetsk, adding complexity to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)