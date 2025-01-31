Cybersecurity Challenges and India's Response

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament on Friday, highlighting the pressing issue of digital fraud and cybercrime that threaten India's social, economic, and national security. She noted emerging technologies, including deep fakes, as significant challenges.

The government, she reported, has implemented numerous measures to combat these threats, fostering opportunities in cybersecurity for the youth. As a testament to these efforts, India has risen to tier-1 status in the Global Cybersecurity Index.

Moreover, Murmu emphasized the role of e-governance in reducing government intrusion into citizens' lives, mentioning initiatives like DigiLocker. In today's digital age, she stated, cybersecurity is a matter of national importance demanding continuous vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)