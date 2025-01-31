Judicial Reforms: Supreme Court's National Conference to Address District Judiciary Challenges
The Supreme Court is set to organize a national conference to tackle issues faced by district courts. The event will include sessions focused on judicial reforms, the use of technology, human resources, and professional development. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and other senior justices will chair the discussions.
The Supreme Court has announced a national conference aimed at addressing challenges within the district judiciary, scheduled for January 1. The event will feature four key technical sessions designed to bring about much-needed judicial reforms.
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will chair the first session, focusing on implementing an action plan for 2024. This plan aims to identify and overcome case disposal bottlenecks while exploring the potential for family and special courts to adopt evening sessions and alternative dispute resolution methods.
Subsequent sessions, led by Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, will delve into leveraging technology like digital courts, streamlining case categorization, and addressing human resource challenges. The final discussions will tackle professional development for judicial officers, emphasizing continuous education and career progression.
