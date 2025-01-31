Transforming Rural India: The Jal Jeevan Mission Success Story
The Jal Jeevan Mission has significantly increased tap water connections in rural India, from 3.23 crore households in 2019 to 15.30 crore by November 2024, marking a four-fold growth. The initiative has improved access to safe drinking water, notably benefiting areas with water quality issues such as arsenic and fluoride.
The Economic Survey 2024-25 reveals a substantial four-fold increase in tap water connections in rural households, reaching about 15.30 crore by November 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
When the mission launched in August 2019, only 3.23 crore rural households had tap water. The initiative prioritized delivering safe drinking water to regions plagued by poor water quality, transforming health outcomes and water security for vulnerable rural populations.
Remarkably, eight states and three union territories have achieved 100 percent coverage, aided by 2,160 water quality laboratories, of which 1,570 are accredited, guaranteeing safe drinking water. Furthermore, notable progress was observed with 1.92 lakh villages declared open defecation free plus, enhancing sanitation standards.
