Yamuna River Pollution Crisis: Monitoring Points Reveal Stark Water Quality Issues

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced that a troubling 22 out of 33 monitored locations along the Yamuna River fail to comply with Central Pollution Control Board standards for 2024.

According to a presentation to a parliamentary standing committee, all monitored Delhi and Uttar Pradesh sites didn't meet outdoor bathing quality benchmarks. Conversely, all locations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh met the necessary criteria. In Haryana, three out of six sites passed the tests.

Major sources of Yamuna's contamination include inadequate sewage treatment and untapped drains in Delhi, with only nine out of 22 being tapped. A committee established by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena is tasked with addressing the issue as 791 MLD of sewage remains untreated.

(With inputs from agencies.)