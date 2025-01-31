Left Menu

Hamas to Release Hostages in Latest Exchange with Israel

Hamas announced the upcoming release of three hostages, including Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, and Ofer Kalderon, as part of a prisoner exchange with Israel. The fate of Bibas's young children and their mother remains unknown. Previous exchanges saw the release of some family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:30 IST
Hamas to Release Hostages in Latest Exchange with Israel
Representative Image Image Credit:

Hamas has declared its intention to release three hostages, including the father of young captives, in a forthcoming exchange with Israel scheduled for Saturday. This announcement was made via a Telegram post by Abu Obeida, spokesperson of Hamas's armed wing.

Among those to be freed is Yarden Bibas, whose children, Kfir and Ariel, and wife Shiri, were taken during Hamas's attack in October. Reports from Hamas have claimed that the family members were casualties of Israeli attacks, but their status remains unconfirmed.

Also on the release list is Israeli-American Keith Siegel, captured with his wife Aviva, who was released earlier in a similar exchange. Ofer Kalderon's children, Erez and Sahar, who were abducted alongside him, were freed in that initial exchange as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025