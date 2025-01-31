Hamas to Release Hostages in Latest Exchange with Israel
Hamas announced the upcoming release of three hostages, including Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, and Ofer Kalderon, as part of a prisoner exchange with Israel. The fate of Bibas's young children and their mother remains unknown. Previous exchanges saw the release of some family members.
Hamas has declared its intention to release three hostages, including the father of young captives, in a forthcoming exchange with Israel scheduled for Saturday. This announcement was made via a Telegram post by Abu Obeida, spokesperson of Hamas's armed wing.
Among those to be freed is Yarden Bibas, whose children, Kfir and Ariel, and wife Shiri, were taken during Hamas's attack in October. Reports from Hamas have claimed that the family members were casualties of Israeli attacks, but their status remains unconfirmed.
Also on the release list is Israeli-American Keith Siegel, captured with his wife Aviva, who was released earlier in a similar exchange. Ofer Kalderon's children, Erez and Sahar, who were abducted alongside him, were freed in that initial exchange as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
