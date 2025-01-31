Myanmar's Prolonged Military Grip: The Crisis Continues

Myanmar's military government has extended its emergency rule for another six months, delaying anticipated elections to 2025 as the nation endures its fifth year of a profound crisis. The extension was announced by state-run MRTV television following a unanimous decision by the National Defence and Security Council, which is heavily influenced by military control.

The military initiated a severe crackdown in February 2021 by arresting the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, reversing years of democratic progress. This has fueled a widespread armed resistance, with various ethnic militia groups and opposition forces now wielding significant control over parts of the country.

Critics argue that any forthcoming elections, lacking free media and with opposition leaders detained, will serve to further entrench military power rather than facilitate genuine democratic governance, which raises substantial questions about the future of Myanmar's democracy efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)