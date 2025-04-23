Kashmir Resistance Front: Unveiling the Shadows of TRF

The Resistance Front (TRF), known for its connection with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has recently claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. This incident marks the most severe since the notorious Mumbai attacks of 2008.

According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, TRF is an offshoot of LeT, using the moniker Kashmir Resistance on social platforms to assert responsibility for militant activities. Established in 2019, the group surfaced in response to international pressure on Pakistan for its alleged role in supporting terrorism in Kashmir.

The Indian government's 2023 report indicated that TRF played a significant role in planning attacks and coordinating militant recruitment and smuggling operations. Pakistan, however, maintains its stance of providing only moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause, denying any direct involvement with militant groups.

