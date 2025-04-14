Left Menu

Constitution vs. Sharia: BJP Slams Opposition Over Waqf Amendment Act Resistance

The BJP criticized the Congress and INDIA bloc for opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, citing constitutional violations. Amid statements by regional ministers prioritizing Sharia over the Constitution, the BJP emphasized that no state can reject a law passed by the Centre, questioning the opposition's commitment to constitutional principles.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc for opposing the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act, highlighting constitutional obligations.

This comes after comments from officials like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hafizul Hassan and Karnataka's BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, suggesting a preference for Sharia law over the national Constitution, igniting a heated debate.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi labeled their stance a serious threat to constitutional integrity, urging action from Congress against allies who publicly prioritize religious law over national legislation.

