Constitution vs. Sharia: BJP Slams Opposition Over Waqf Amendment Act Resistance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc for opposing the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act, highlighting constitutional obligations.

This comes after comments from officials like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hafizul Hassan and Karnataka's BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, suggesting a preference for Sharia law over the national Constitution, igniting a heated debate.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi labeled their stance a serious threat to constitutional integrity, urging action from Congress against allies who publicly prioritize religious law over national legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)