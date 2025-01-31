Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Plea for 'Urs' Festival at Razed Gujarat Shrine

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea to hold the 'Urs' festival at a demolished dargah in Gujarat. Authorities had removed unauthorized constructions on government land. The court upheld that no religious activities could occur at the site unless the main legal matters were resolved.

Updated: 31-01-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a request to organize the 'Urs' festival at a demolished Muslim shrine in Gir Somnath, Gujarat. The decision reinforces the government's stance on unauthorized structures.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih acknowledged the submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Gujarat authorities. The authorities clarified that the demolition included unauthorized religious structures on government property.

The bench reiterated that no religious activities, including the 'Urs' festival, would be permitted at the site without resolving the main ongoing legal issues surrounding the demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

