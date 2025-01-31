Tribal Woman Paraded in Gujarat Triggers Arrests and Political Outcry
A 35-year-old tribal woman in Gujarat's Dahod district was assaulted and paraded by a mob led by her father-in-law due to a suspected affair. Following the incident and viral footage, police arrested 12 people. Political parties condemned the act, urging the government for stricter action.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident from Gujarat’s Dahod district, a 35-year-old tribal woman was brutally assaulted and paraded by a mob, reportedly led by her father-in-law. The heinous act was provoked by suspicions of an extra-marital affair, sparking outrage after a video surfaced online.
Police swiftly responded, arresting 12 individuals following the registration of an FIR against 15 people. The accused, including men, women, and juveniles, face serious charges, ranging from abduction to violation of the Information Technology Act for filming and distributing the video.
The event has triggered political reactions, with opposition parties demanding stringent actions from the BJP-led government. Gujarat’s health minister confirmed arrests, assuring swift justice in this disturbing case that has gripped the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter
Los Angeles Wildfires: How a City Battles Relentless Infernos
Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza
Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough
Legal Drama Unfolds: President's Arrest Under Scrutiny