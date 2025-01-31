Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Dowry Death Conviction, Cites Judicial Errors

The Supreme Court acquitted a man previously convicted of his wife's dowry death, citing lack of evidence for cruelty. The court emphasized the need for state judicial academies to address recurring errors in dowry death cases. The conviction was void due to insufficient witness testimonies.

Updated: 31-01-2025 18:10 IST
Supreme Court Overturns Dowry Death Conviction, Cites Judicial Errors
The Supreme Court on Friday acquitted a man convicted of dowry death, highlighting repeated mistakes by trial courts in such cases.

The panel, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, expressed that essential elements of the crime were missing from witness statements.

They urged state judicial academies to rectify these recurring judicial errors, attributing the case to moral rather than legal conviction.

