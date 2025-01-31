Left Menu

CCTV Captures Dramatic Crash Involving Ex-MLA's Office

An independent candidate and found illegal maternal uncle were crashed accidently by a speeding car into Rambir Shokeen's office in Mundka, Delhi. Caught on CCTV, the vehicle, driven by a class 12 boy, swerved to avoid a bicycle. Shokeen blames political rivals for the crash.

  • Country:
  • India

An independent candidate and uncle of a jailed gangster, Neeraj Bawana, was injured after a speeding car smashed into his office in outer Delhi's Mundka, police confirmed.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, revealing how the vehicle attempted to avoid a bike before crashing into the office belonging to Rambir Shokeen, maternal uncle to the notorious Bawana. Shokeen accused his political adversaries of staging the attack, prompting an official investigation.

According to Delhi Police, the crash was an accident involving a class 12 student from Nilothi village, who was driving a borrowed car with his uncle en route to a school farewell. They clarified that the young driver accidentally pressed the accelerator while avoiding a motorcycle, causing the crash. Shokeen sustained a leg injury but claimed the incident was a deliberate political move. Shokeen, a former Mundka MLA, has a controversial history, including a 2015 case linked to organised crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

