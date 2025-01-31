Treasury Official's Exit Amid Musk-Linked Payment System Clash

David Lebryk, a high-ranking official at the U.S. Treasury Department, is leaving his position following conflicts with allies of billionaire Elon Musk. The disputes revolved around access to a pivotal payment system responsible for handling over $6 trillion annually in federal transactions, including Social Security benefits.

The clash arose as Musk's team, linked to Trump's administration-driven overhaul, sought access to the system. However, the motives behind this request remain unspecified. Representatives from both the U.S. Treasury and Musk's affiliates refrained from immediate comments.

While the exact departure date of Lebryk has not been disclosed, it is reported to be imminent. The development comes shortly after Scott Bessent was confirmed as Trump's Treasury secretary, following Lebryk's significant tenure in nonpolitical roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)