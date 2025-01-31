India's Governance Revolution: Reform, Perform, Transform

President Droupadi Murmu has spotlighted India's burgeoning governance model, underlined by the principles of 'Reform, Perform, Transform.' Speaking to members of parliament, she elaborated on various government initiatives enhancing governance across the nation.

Murmu pointed to the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission as a pivotal move aimed at boosting government employees' salaries, and hailed the Unified Pension Scheme's assured 50% pension as a measure widely praised for its welfare benefits.

Highlighting employment-generation initiatives, the President cited the success of Make in India and Digital India, providing millions of jobs. Additionally, she touted the i-GOT Karmayogi digital platform, fostering skill advancement among government officials, as a cornerstone of modern governance.

