India's Governance Revolution: Reform, Perform, Transform
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's evolving governance model, highlighting the principles of 'Reform, Perform, Transform.' During her address, she mentioned initiatives like the 8th Pay Commission and the Unified Pension Scheme as significant steps. Programs like Make in India and Digital India have boosted employment, with a focus on good governance.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has spotlighted India's burgeoning governance model, underlined by the principles of 'Reform, Perform, Transform.' Speaking to members of parliament, she elaborated on various government initiatives enhancing governance across the nation.
Murmu pointed to the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission as a pivotal move aimed at boosting government employees' salaries, and hailed the Unified Pension Scheme's assured 50% pension as a measure widely praised for its welfare benefits.
Highlighting employment-generation initiatives, the President cited the success of Make in India and Digital India, providing millions of jobs. Additionally, she touted the i-GOT Karmayogi digital platform, fostering skill advancement among government officials, as a cornerstone of modern governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure
Rexas Finance: The Crypto Presale Transforming Asset Management
Kedaara Capital Invests $350 Million in Impetus Technologies to Drive Transformative Growth
Government Greenlights 8th Pay Commission for Revised Salaries
Union Cabinet Initiates 8th Pay Commission for Salaries Revision