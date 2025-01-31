Left Menu

Serbia's Youth Awakening: Marching for Change

Hundreds of students in Serbia are marching to Novi Sad, protesting against corruption related to a construction collapse that killed 15. Their demands challenge President Aleksandar Vucic amid violent responses. Despite freezing conditions, they maintain hope for change, sparking nationwide support and political repercussions.

Hundreds of students coursed through the Serbian countryside on Friday, steering their anti-corruption protest towards Novi Sad. They plan to block three Danube bridges, marking the third month since a train station collapse in Novi Sad left 15 dead, highlighting alleged corruption.

The protest, evolving from concerns over construction contracts, poses a significant challenge to Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic. In Belgrade, the protests have faced violence, including an incident where a driver rammed into a silent protest, injuring two doctors.

Despite the attacks and freezing winter nights, students remain resolute. Sparked by government corruption allegations linked to Chinese infrastructure projects, they're demanding accountability. Their persistence forced the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, though protestors consider this insufficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

