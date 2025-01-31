Left Menu

Justice Roy: A Beacon of Judicial Integrity

Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal praised retiring judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy for his commitment to the rule of law and public trust in judicial institutions. Known for his clarity and decisiveness, Justice Roy leaves a legacy of fair judgments and upholding constitutional values.

On Friday, Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal praised Justice Hrishikesh Roy at his farewell, highlighting his significant contributions to the rule of law. Sibal emphasized Roy's integrity and public trust in the judiciary.

Justice Roy, revered for his clear judgment and strong principles, always acted in support of the Constitution, according to Sibal. He brought complexity and depth to every case, ensuring fairness and legality in his decisions.

Sibal also noted Justice Roy's diverse interests spanning art, music, and sports, contributing to his comprehensive understanding of societal issues. His retirement marks the departure of a dedicated judge committed to justice and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

