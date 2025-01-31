Justice Roy: A Beacon of Judicial Integrity

On Friday, Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal praised Justice Hrishikesh Roy at his farewell, highlighting his significant contributions to the rule of law. Sibal emphasized Roy's integrity and public trust in the judiciary.

Justice Roy, revered for his clear judgment and strong principles, always acted in support of the Constitution, according to Sibal. He brought complexity and depth to every case, ensuring fairness and legality in his decisions.

Sibal also noted Justice Roy's diverse interests spanning art, music, and sports, contributing to his comprehensive understanding of societal issues. His retirement marks the departure of a dedicated judge committed to justice and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)