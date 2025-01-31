Justice Roy: A Beacon of Judicial Integrity
Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal praised retiring judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy for his commitment to the rule of law and public trust in judicial institutions. Known for his clarity and decisiveness, Justice Roy leaves a legacy of fair judgments and upholding constitutional values.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal praised Justice Hrishikesh Roy at his farewell, highlighting his significant contributions to the rule of law. Sibal emphasized Roy's integrity and public trust in the judiciary.
Justice Roy, revered for his clear judgment and strong principles, always acted in support of the Constitution, according to Sibal. He brought complexity and depth to every case, ensuring fairness and legality in his decisions.
Sibal also noted Justice Roy's diverse interests spanning art, music, and sports, contributing to his comprehensive understanding of societal issues. His retirement marks the departure of a dedicated judge committed to justice and constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rule of Law Under Siege: South Korean Protesters Clash with Judiciary
Presiding Minds: Uniting Parliament to Uphold Constitutional Values
Shocking Attack on Iranian Judiciary: Judges Killed
Judiciary Access: A Weapon or a Right?
VP Dhankhar Warns Against Weaponization of Judiciary and Decline of Democratic Values