Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy: A Clash Between Constitutional Values and Reform

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh denounced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a constitutional affront, pledging democratic opposition. Questioning NDA allies JD(U) and TDP on their stance, Ramesh critiqued the Joint Parliamentary Committee for bypassing thorough discussions. Meanwhile, Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council endorsed the bill for targeting 'unjust' Waqf law provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:50 IST
Congress MP and party's General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent objection, Congress MP and party's General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, labeled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill a 'direct attack on the Constitution,' committing to challenge the bill's implementation. He called on NDA allies, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United), to make their positions clear.

Ramesh asserted that the bill, labeled 'bulldozed' through the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), was not subject to a clause-by-clause debate—a standard Parliamentary practice. 'Opposition to the bill is unanimous, with parties like Samajwadi Party, TMC, and AAP on board. Yet the question remains: where do self-proclaimed secular parties such as JD(U) and TDP stand?' he inquired.

Alleging procedural neglect, Ramesh criticized the JPC for granting just two days to review a comprehensive 450-page report. Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council backed the bill, advocating amendments to the Waqf Act's 'unjust' and 'unconstitutional' parts that prevent rightful revenue claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

