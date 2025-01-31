Left Menu

India Pushes for Quick Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

India is working with US authorities to extradite Tahawwur Rana, associated with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The US Supreme Court recently cleared his extradition by rejecting his review petition. Rana, connected with key conspirator David Coleman Headley, is awaiting transfer from Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:05 IST
Tahawwur Rana
  • Country:
  • India

India is actively collaborating with US officials to expedite the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, sought by Indian agencies for involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The US Supreme Court recently cleared the way for Rana's extradition by rejecting his review petition. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, has been closely linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, a principal conspirator in the attacks.

Rana is detained at a Los Angeles metropolitan center, awaiting extradition. The 2008 attacks, orchestrated by 10 Pakistani terrorists, left 166 dead and nearly sparked a war between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

