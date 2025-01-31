India Pushes for Quick Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

India is actively collaborating with US officials to expedite the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, sought by Indian agencies for involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The US Supreme Court recently cleared the way for Rana's extradition by rejecting his review petition. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, has been closely linked to Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, a principal conspirator in the attacks.

Rana is detained at a Los Angeles metropolitan center, awaiting extradition. The 2008 attacks, orchestrated by 10 Pakistani terrorists, left 166 dead and nearly sparked a war between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)