Public Safety Act: Crackdown on Overground Workers in Kathua

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, three suspected overground workers were detained under the Public Safety Act. Identified as Md Rafiq, Ravinder Kumar, and Amrik Chand, these individuals are linked to various illegal activities. They have been sent to separate district jails following magistrate orders.

In a significant law enforcement operation, three individuals, alleged to be overground workers, were detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday. Police sources confirmed the detention under the strict Public Safety Act.

Identified as Md Rafiq of Ghar Malti, Ravinder Kumar alias Shanu of Dadwara, and Amrik Chand alias Amrku of Dharamkot, the trio is accused of involvement in numerous illegal activities over recent years. Police records at Billawar station detail their involvement in various criminal cases.

The district magistrate ordered their detention based on police dossiers aimed at curbing their unlawful endeavors. Consequently, the detention warrants were served, and they were allocated to distinct district jails in Jammu, Rajouri, and Udhampur, authorities reported.

