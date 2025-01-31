Left Menu

Anticipatory Bail Granted Amid Tragic Techie's Death

A city civil court granted anticipatory bail to the uncle of Atul Subhash's widow after Atul died by suicide, alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws. The 34-year-old techie's tragic death and a bitter divorce battle have cast a spotlight on the couple's contentious history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:12 IST
Techie
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a city civil court has granted anticipatory bail to an individual implicated in the high-profile case of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie who died by suicide in December 2024. Subhash accused his wife and her family of harassment in the weeks leading up to his tragic death.

Sushil Singhania, the fourth accused in the ongoing investigation, received judicial relief after a previous ruling by the Allahabad High Court. The unfolding case has raised numerous concerns about harassment and domestic issues, underscoring the tragic sequence of events in Bengaluru where Subhash was found dead.

Subhash left behind a suicide note and a video alleging his in-laws demanded an exorbitant settlement for divorce proceedings, allegedly using their child as leverage. Following his death, arrests were made, but the judicial process continues as authorities delve deeper into the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

