Left Menu

Students Rise: Serbia's Anti-Corruption Movement Gains Momentum

Hundreds of students in Serbia are marching against corruption, aiming to block bridges in Novi Sad. Sparked by a train station collapse, the protests are challenging the government. Despite facing violent incidents, the movement continues growing, demanding accountability and inspired by nationwide support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indjija | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:42 IST
Students Rise: Serbia's Anti-Corruption Movement Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold demonstration of civil disobedience, hundreds of striking students in Serbia marched toward Novi Sad, aiming to blockade key bridges over the Danube River this weekend. The planned blockade comes as a stark reminder of the tragic railway station collapse in November that claimed 15 lives.

Initially rooted in outrage over suspected corrupt construction contracts, the protests have evolved into a significant challenge against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Belgrade where a car plowed through a silent protest, injuring two doctors.

Despite attempts at intimidation, the student-led movement has galvanized support across the nation, with citizens and local taxi drivers joining their cause. Protesters remain resolute, advocating for accountability and systemic change in the Balkan nation riddled with corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025