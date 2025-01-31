Students Rise: Serbia's Anti-Corruption Movement Gains Momentum

In a bold demonstration of civil disobedience, hundreds of striking students in Serbia marched toward Novi Sad, aiming to blockade key bridges over the Danube River this weekend. The planned blockade comes as a stark reminder of the tragic railway station collapse in November that claimed 15 lives.

Initially rooted in outrage over suspected corrupt construction contracts, the protests have evolved into a significant challenge against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Belgrade where a car plowed through a silent protest, injuring two doctors.

Despite attempts at intimidation, the student-led movement has galvanized support across the nation, with citizens and local taxi drivers joining their cause. Protesters remain resolute, advocating for accountability and systemic change in the Balkan nation riddled with corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)