Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Expand Influence Amid Tensions

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have intensified their actions in eastern Congo, capturing key regions including Goma. The UN has reported executions and human rights abuses by the rebels, while Congolese forces continue their defense. The conflict has led to significant humanitarian challenges and heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:27 IST
Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Expand Influence Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, have expanded their influence in eastern Congo, seizing the strategic city of Goma. The United Nations has raised alarm over human rights abuses, including executions, as the rebels continue their offensive.

Congolese forces have managed to repel the rebels in some areas, notably thwarting an advance towards Bakuvu. The conflict has placed millions at risk, disrupting vital humanitarian aid routes.

The situation escalates as hundreds of young Congolese volunteer to bolster military defenses. Amidst ongoing violence, Goma residents face dire conditions with limited access to basic services, striving to restore stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025