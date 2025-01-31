Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels Expand Influence Amid Tensions
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have intensified their actions in eastern Congo, capturing key regions including Goma. The UN has reported executions and human rights abuses by the rebels, while Congolese forces continue their defense. The conflict has led to significant humanitarian challenges and heightened regional tensions.
M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, have expanded their influence in eastern Congo, seizing the strategic city of Goma. The United Nations has raised alarm over human rights abuses, including executions, as the rebels continue their offensive.
Congolese forces have managed to repel the rebels in some areas, notably thwarting an advance towards Bakuvu. The conflict has placed millions at risk, disrupting vital humanitarian aid routes.
The situation escalates as hundreds of young Congolese volunteer to bolster military defenses. Amidst ongoing violence, Goma residents face dire conditions with limited access to basic services, striving to restore stability in the region.
