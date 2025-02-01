Heightened Security Measures Deployed for Upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans

A delegation of congressional officials is set to visit New Orleans on Monday to evaluate security measures for the upcoming Super Bowl, following a tragic New Year's Day attack that resulted in 14 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The bipartisan group will begin their visit at the site of the horrific event in the French Quarter, where an ISIS-inspired U.S. Army veteran used a truck to attack revelers. They will then inspect the security preparations at Caesars Superdome, the location for Super Bowl LIX, and assess collaborative efforts by various law enforcement agencies to assure public safety.

NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier assured that there will be no shortages of security personnel, numbering in the thousands, as no credible threats have emerged since the incident. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry reiterated a state of emergency, emphasizing the importance of enhanced safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)