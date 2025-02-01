World News Highlights: Crashes, Tariffs, and Tensions

Helicopter flights were restricted near Reagan Washington National Airport following a tragic midair collision between a military helicopter and an American Airlines jet, resulting in 67 fatalities. Recovery operations continue for wreckage in the Potomac River, marking one of the deadliest air disasters in decades.

President Trump announced impending tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, with a specific exception for Canadian oil. This decision escalates trade tensions further while boosting oil prices, heavily impacting global economic relations.

Continued hostilities and an Israeli ban have not deterred UNRWA's aid efforts across Gaza and the occupied territories. The agency remains steadfast despite legislative blocks on Israeli land operations and challenges across international borders.

