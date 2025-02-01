Left Menu

Freedom in Exchange: Prisoners Released Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire with Hamas. The exchange included individuals from various backgrounds and prior arrests, including prominent figures like Mohammed el-Halabi, sparking international attention and raising human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:09 IST
In a significant development, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday in a swap for three Israeli hostages held by Hamas. This exchange marks a crucial step in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between the two sides. Among those released were detainees suspected of militancy and individuals serving life sentences.

The exchange included prominent prisoners like Mohammed el-Halabi, accused of misusing NGO funds for Hamas. His release has been closely followed by international rights groups, who criticized the lack of a transparent trial. Other released figures include Zakaria Zubeidi, a former militant leader known for his dramatic 2021 jailbreak.

The release has drawn attention to Israel's mass arrests in Gaza and triggered outrage from the UN over human rights concerns. While the ceasefire continues to hold, the implications of these releases on the broader conflict remain to be seen.

