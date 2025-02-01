Escalation in Ukraine: Deadly Attacks and Power Grid Strain

Six people have been confirmed dead after Russian drone and missile strikes targeted Ukraine's urban areas, according to local officials. The strikes, which occurred overnight, highlight the continued intensity of the conflict and particularly affected the city of Poltava.

A Russian missile struck an apartment block in Poltava, leaving five dead and injuring 13, including three children, as reported by Ukraine's emergency services. The strike also led to partial collapse of the building. Rescue operations continue, with 22 people saved from the debris.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman died due to falling debris from a downed drone in the Kharkiv region. Russian military actions continue in the east, showing no signs of abating as they aim to capture strategically important areas in Donetsk. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has urged for more defense support in response to Russia's ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)