Escalation in Ukraine: Deadly Attacks and Power Grid Strain
At least six people died in Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Poltava and Kharkiv. The attacks highlight the ongoing conflict's toll on civilians and infrastructure. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for more international support for air defenses as Russia intensifies its assault on eastern Ukraine.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Six people have been confirmed dead after Russian drone and missile strikes targeted Ukraine's urban areas, according to local officials. The strikes, which occurred overnight, highlight the continued intensity of the conflict and particularly affected the city of Poltava.
A Russian missile struck an apartment block in Poltava, leaving five dead and injuring 13, including three children, as reported by Ukraine's emergency services. The strike also led to partial collapse of the building. Rescue operations continue, with 22 people saved from the debris.
Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman died due to falling debris from a downed drone in the Kharkiv region. Russian military actions continue in the east, showing no signs of abating as they aim to capture strategically important areas in Donetsk. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has urged for more defense support in response to Russia's ongoing aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delayed Peace: Ceasefire Hangs in Balance Amidst Continued Conflict
Fatal Bird Strike: Inside South Korea's Worst Aviation Tragedy
Tragedy in South Korea: Bird Strikes Behind Fatal Jeju Air Crash
Tense Atmosphere in Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Strike Again with IED Blasts
Ceasefire and Hostage Release on the Horizon in Gaza Conflict