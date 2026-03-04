A Nation in Turmoil: The US-Iran-Israel Conflict Unfolds

US President Donald Trump has suggested that an insider within Iran's government could rise to power following the US-Israeli intervention that has claimed hundreds of lives, including the prominent Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran continues its retaliatory actions against Israel, though the frequency of these attacks appears to be waning.

As conflict spills into Lebanon, the US and Israel are trying to assert control over Iran's military capabilities. This war has sparked widespread humanitarian concerns throughout the Middle East, and countries worldwide are responding with evacuations and diplomatic maneuvers, like the planned repatriation of Australians from the UAE.

In light of the escalating conflict, US and Israeli forces exhibit military dominance while Iran engages in strategic missile launches against various countries. The turbulent situation has prompted debates over the necessity of congressional approval in military engagements, underscoring the geopolitical complexity of the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)