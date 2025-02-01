Crisis in Eastern Congo: M23 Rebel Offensive Sparks Humanitarian and International Outcry

The eastern Congolese city of Goma is grappling with a dire humanitarian crisis following an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. As of January 30, hospital morgues in and around Goma housed 773 bodies, and hundreds more lay on the streets, according to the Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry.

M23 rebels, known for their military proficiency, seized Goma and are advancing towards Bukavu, despite being halted by Congolese and Burundian forces. The conflict has exacerbated longstanding humanitarian challenges, displacing thousands and straining already overwhelmed hospitals and humanitarian organizations.

The capture of Goma has prompted international criticism and calls for a ceasefire, while Rwanda faces accusations of using M23 to exploit Congo's resources. As fighting seems to stall, Congo's army aims to recover lost territory and restore normalcy amid rising diplomatic tensions with neighboring Rwanda and Burundi.

