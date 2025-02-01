Karnataka Government Launches Investigation into Ramanagara Land Encroachment
The Karnataka government has formed a five-member committee to investigate alleged land encroachment in Ramanagara district by a powerful politician. The panel, led by Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, is reviewing land records and may send documents to a forensic lab. The committee operates under High Court directives.
The Karnataka government has established a five-member committee to investigate allegations of land encroachment in Ramanagara district, reportedly by a powerful politician.
In compliance with a High Court directive, the panel, led by Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, is examining the encroachment cases in specific survey numbers in Kethaganahalli, Bidadi.
The committee members, including Survey Settlement and Land Records Joint Director Nisar Ahmed, are tasked with reviewing all relevant land records and potentially sending them for forensic analysis. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to upholding judicial directives, as emphasized by state Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.
