Fake GST Officers Arrested for Extortion in Bengaluru

In a shocking development, two outsourced employees working in a Central government office in Bengaluru have been detained for impersonating GST officials to extort money from a trader. Authorities revealed that the suspects, Nagaraja P and Dadapir, were employed as housekeeping staff at the Central GST office.

The duo reportedly crafted fake identity cards to masquerade as government officials, leveraging this deception to threaten and extract Rs 5 lakh from a gutka trader based in Peenya. A senior police officer informed that a complaint was registered by the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Central Tax (GST) which led to an investigation.

The arrests were carried out on February 17, with officers seizing Rs 5 lakh in cash and three counterfeit identity cards from the suspects. Authorities are now probing deeper into the case, including how the fake IDs were created and whether others were victimized using similar tactics.

