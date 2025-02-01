Unprecedented Exchange: Israel Frees 183 Palestinian Detainees Amidst Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel on Saturday released 183 Palestinian prisoners in return for three Israeli hostages held in Gaza, signaling progress in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. This exchange included some detainees who were not involved in the recent military escalation.

Among the released were individuals held without trial since allegations of militancy after the October conflict, stirring human rights concerns over Israel's mass detentions. Additionally, 72 prisoners from the West Bank and Gaza, previously sentenced for attacks against Israelis, were freed.

The prisoner release scene in Ramallah was emotional, with families celebrating their loved ones' return after years of separation, highlighting the human toll of the protracted conflict. The exchange likewise drew international attention on the conditions and treatment of detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)