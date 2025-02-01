Hostage Swaps and Ceasefire Progress in Gaza

In Gaza on Saturday, possibly the smoothest exchange yet of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners occurred under the current ceasefire. The Rafah border crossing also reopened, signaling progress before upcoming talks on an enduring truce.

On Monday, discussions will begin about the ceasefire's second phase, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. This meeting highlights the critical diplomatic coordination as both countries seek strategies beyond the 15-month conflict.

The ongoing ceasefire aims for the release of all hostages and an indefinite truce extension in a war marked by unprecedented devastation between Israel and Hamas. The release of hostages continues, with the next handover scheduled for Saturday.

