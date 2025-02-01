Left Menu

Hostage Swaps and Ceasefire Progress in Gaza

Amidst a temporary ceasefire, Israeli and Palestinian hostages and prisoners were exchanged in Gaza. Talks on the ceasefire's next phase will begin soon, with key discussions set for the White House. The truce remains fragile, hinging on further agreements for extended peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:12 IST
In Gaza on Saturday, possibly the smoothest exchange yet of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners occurred under the current ceasefire. The Rafah border crossing also reopened, signaling progress before upcoming talks on an enduring truce.

On Monday, discussions will begin about the ceasefire's second phase, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. This meeting highlights the critical diplomatic coordination as both countries seek strategies beyond the 15-month conflict.

The ongoing ceasefire aims for the release of all hostages and an indefinite truce extension in a war marked by unprecedented devastation between Israel and Hamas. The release of hostages continues, with the next handover scheduled for Saturday.

