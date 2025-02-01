Venezuela Agrees to Take Back Illegal Migrants

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Venezuela has agreed to take back its citizens who are illegally present in the United States. The arrangement includes Venezuelan gang members known to be part of Tren de Aragua. The Venezuelan government has pledged to manage the transportation logistics for the returning migrants.

The decision follows a diplomatic meeting between U.S. envoy Richard Grenell and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Post-meeting, six American hostages were released and sent back to the United States. This diplomatic breakthrough comes after Trump threatened sanctions against Colombia for refusing to accept military flights with deportees, leading Colombia to reverse its stance.

Trump underscored his administration's commitment to drastically reducing illegal immigration. During his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, Trump emphasized enforcing strict immigration rules, including deporting individuals who lack legal status in the U.S., which he began pursuing through multiple executive orders since taking office in January.

