Russia intensified its offensive on Ukraine this Saturday, deploying drones and missiles that killed 12 individuals and inflicted severe damage on residential buildings and energy facilities across the nation, as confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

Among the hardest hit was Poltava, where a Russian missile struck a residential edifice, resulting in eight casualties and injuring 17 others, including four children, according to Ukraine's Emergency Services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, urging for more defensive assistance to safeguard against Russian aggression as the conflict neared its third anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)