Escalating Tensions: Russia's Latest Assault on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Russia launched a significant drone and missile assault on Ukraine, resulting in 12 fatalities and extensive damage to residential and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian cities including Poltava, Kharkiv, and Sumy were heavily affected. The conflict has heightened demands for increased defensive support from allies against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia intensified its offensive on Ukraine this Saturday, deploying drones and missiles that killed 12 individuals and inflicted severe damage on residential buildings and energy facilities across the nation, as confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

Among the hardest hit was Poltava, where a Russian missile struck a residential edifice, resulting in eight casualties and injuring 17 others, including four children, according to Ukraine's Emergency Services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, urging for more defensive assistance to safeguard against Russian aggression as the conflict neared its third anniversary.

