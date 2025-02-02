Tragic Strike: Evacuation Dormitory Hit in Ukraine's Kursk Region
A Russian guided bomb struck a dormitory in Ukraine's Kursk region, where civilians were preparing for evacuation. Ukrainian military reports indicate that the attack was deliberate, targeting residents including women and children. Dozens remain trapped under rubble in the aftermath of the strike.
In a disheartening development, Ukraine's military reported a deliberate strike by Russian forces on Saturday, targeting a dormitory in the Kursk region, where civilians were preparing for evacuation.
The incident took place in the town of Sudzha, near the Ukrainian border. According to a military statement, a Russian-guided bomb hit the dormitory late in the afternoon, with dozens of local residents inside, including women and children.
Military spokesperson Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi revealed via a Facebook video that almost 100 people might be trapped under the rubble, with distressing sounds of moans and cries emanating from the site. The building primarily housed elderly and infirm individuals.
