Left Menu

Blame Game Intensifies Over Deadly Kursk Missile Strike

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over a missile strike in Russia's Kursk region that killed at least four people. The attack, involving heavy battles, targeted a boarding school near the Ukrainian border. Both nations claim the other was responsible, highlighting ongoing tensions and civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 05:10 IST
Blame Game Intensifies Over Deadly Kursk Missile Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and Russia are embroiled in a blame game following a devastating missile strike in Russia's Kursk region on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals. The dormitory hit housed evacuees reportedly awaiting rescue as the area witnesses some of the war's most intense fighting.

Ukraine's Armed Forces accused Russia of launching the missile from within its territory, hitting a boarding school in Sudzha, which is located about 12 kilometers from the Ukraine border. Rescue operations have managed to retrieve 84 people with four seriously injured.

Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry and the acting governor of the Kursk region have countered by accusing Ukraine of targeting the school. Independent verification of these claims is still pending as both sides distance themselves from targeting civilians in the ongoing military conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025