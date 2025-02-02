Blame Game Intensifies Over Deadly Kursk Missile Strike
Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over a missile strike in Russia's Kursk region that killed at least four people. The attack, involving heavy battles, targeted a boarding school near the Ukrainian border. Both nations claim the other was responsible, highlighting ongoing tensions and civilian casualties.
Ukraine and Russia are embroiled in a blame game following a devastating missile strike in Russia's Kursk region on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals. The dormitory hit housed evacuees reportedly awaiting rescue as the area witnesses some of the war's most intense fighting.
Ukraine's Armed Forces accused Russia of launching the missile from within its territory, hitting a boarding school in Sudzha, which is located about 12 kilometers from the Ukraine border. Rescue operations have managed to retrieve 84 people with four seriously injured.
Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry and the acting governor of the Kursk region have countered by accusing Ukraine of targeting the school. Independent verification of these claims is still pending as both sides distance themselves from targeting civilians in the ongoing military conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
