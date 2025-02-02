Left Menu

Mexico Strikes Back: Tariffs in Global Trade Tug-of-War

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared the implementation of both tariff and non-tariff strategies to protect Mexico's economic interests. This response follows the imposition of blanket tariffs on Mexican goods by the U.S., which she announced on social platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 06:47 IST
Mexico Strikes Back: Tariffs in Global Trade Tug-of-War
Mexican President

In a decisive move to safeguard her country's economic interests, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has instructed her economy minister to enact tariff and non-tariff measures. The action comes as a counter-response to the United States' recent broad application of tariffs on Mexican exports.

The strategy was publicly revealed by Sheinbaum in a statement shared on the social media platform X, underscoring the escalating trade tensions between the neighboring countries.

As trade relations face increased strain, this announcement marks a significant step in efforts to defend national economic strength amidst shifting international trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025