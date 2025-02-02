Mexico Strikes Back: Tariffs in Global Trade Tug-of-War

In a decisive move to safeguard her country's economic interests, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has instructed her economy minister to enact tariff and non-tariff measures. The action comes as a counter-response to the United States' recent broad application of tariffs on Mexican exports.

The strategy was publicly revealed by Sheinbaum in a statement shared on the social media platform X, underscoring the escalating trade tensions between the neighboring countries.

As trade relations face increased strain, this announcement marks a significant step in efforts to defend national economic strength amidst shifting international trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)