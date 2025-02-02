Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tactics: Testing Uncharted Waters with IEEPA Tariffs

President Donald Trump has utilized the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose new tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, citing national emergencies like fentanyl and illegal immigration. Experts anticipate legal challenges, as the IEEPA's use for such tariffs is unprecedented and controversial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 10:25 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump has invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional 10% on Chinese goods, citing threats from fentanyl and illegal immigration. The decision has pushed the boundaries of existing trade laws, with experts suggesting it will likely trigger significant legal challenges.

Trump's declaration of a national emergency under IEEPA over the weekend highlighted the "extraordinary threat" posed by certain issues, giving him wide-ranging authority to impose economic sanctions. Unlike the trade laws he deployed earlier to impose duties on steel and aluminum, the IEEPA offers a swift mechanism for action without lengthy investigations and public consultations. While historical precedence underlines presidential powers during emergencies, this application of tariffs remains contentious.

Experts compare Trump's decision to late President Richard Nixon's use of the 1917 Trading With the Enemy Act for a 10% tariff amid the dollar crisis in 1971. However, critics argue that Nixon's tariffs had a clearer economic link, whereas Trump's current rationale is tenuous at best. With legislators like Senator Tim Kaine calling for reforms to IEEPA's tariff usage, citing senseless taxation risks, the controversy is set to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

