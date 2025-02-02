Left Menu

Escalation at the Border: Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone attack killed a civilian in Russia's Belgorod region. The attack occurred in Malinovka, close to the Ukraine border. Russia's defense ministry claims to have destroyed five drones. Both nations deny civilian targeting, with Ukraine asserting its focus is on military infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:37 IST
Escalation at the Border: Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Belgorod
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly escalation occurred in the Russian region of Belgorod as a Ukrainian drone attack claimed the life of a civilian, as reported by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The overnight strike took place in the village of Malinovka, located approximately 8 km from the Ukrainian border. Governor Gladkov confirmed the incident via the Telegram messaging app, stating that the victim succumbed to injuries before the ambulance arrived.

Russia's defense ministry revealed that five Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian soil, one of them specifically over the Belgorod territory. Ukraine has not yet commented on the attack. Both nations maintain that civilians are not their targets amid the ongoing conflict, with Ukraine focusing on military assets to weaken Russia's war capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025