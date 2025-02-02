Escalation at the Border: Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Belgorod

A deadly escalation occurred in the Russian region of Belgorod as a Ukrainian drone attack claimed the life of a civilian, as reported by regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The overnight strike took place in the village of Malinovka, located approximately 8 km from the Ukrainian border. Governor Gladkov confirmed the incident via the Telegram messaging app, stating that the victim succumbed to injuries before the ambulance arrived.

Russia's defense ministry revealed that five Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian soil, one of them specifically over the Belgorod territory. Ukraine has not yet commented on the attack. Both nations maintain that civilians are not their targets amid the ongoing conflict, with Ukraine focusing on military assets to weaken Russia's war capacity.

