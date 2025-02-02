Pakistan Army Chief Vows to Eliminate 'Frenemies' Amid Rising Terrorism

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has vowed to eradicate 'frenemies' acting as terrorist proxies in the country. His statement came after visiting Quetta, following deadly clashes in Balochistan's Kalat district that resulted in the death of 18 soldiers and 23 terrorists.

During the visit, Munir received a full briefing on Balochistan's security situation. He condemned the 'foreign masters' using local proxies to destabilize the region and confidently asserted that these elements will be overpowered by the resilience of Pakistan's nation and armed forces.

Pakistan is battling militancy from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalists. Munir praised the Army, Frontier Corps, and Law Enforcement for their courage and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring security in Balochistan and aiding the provincial government in promoting peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)