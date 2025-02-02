Left Menu

Jharkhand's Fight for Fair Share: Soren Criticizes Union Budget

Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticizes the BJP-led Union government, highlighting that despite Jharkhand's contribution to the national exchequer with its mineral resources, the state's needs are overlooked in the Union Budget. Soren vows to continue fighting for Jharkhand's rightful share and has initiated local development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:57 IST
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has strongly criticized the BJP-led government's handling of the Union Budget, claiming it does not adequately address the needs of his state. Addressing a gathering in Chaibasa on Sunday, Soren emphasized Jharkhand's significant contribution to the national exchequer, particularly through its abundant mineral resources.

Soren expressed disappointment, stating, "Jharkhand contributes significantly to the country's exchequer with its mineral resources. But, there is nothing for the state in the Budget. Nothing is there for our tribal people."

At the same event, Soren laid the foundation for 178 new projects totaling Rs 315.28 crore and inaugurated 68 projects worth Rs 96.97 crore. He announced a new system aimed at delivering solutions directly to rural residents via block and district officials.

