World in Focus: Ceasefires, Crashes, and Confrontations

Global tensions remain high as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares for crucial talks with President Donald Trump to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The meeting aims to solidify a six-week truce amidst underlying hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

In the U.S., a tragic collision in Washington involved a Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet, claiming 67 lives. Captain Rebecca Lobach was one of the victims. Meanwhile, President Trump extends his trade reach with tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, spurring potential legal battles.

On a broader international scale, the U.S. seeks to stabilize Ukraine with proposed elections post-ceasefire, while conducting airstrikes targeting Islamic State operatives in Somalia. Qatar calls for immediate action on Gaza talks, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)