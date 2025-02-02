Double-Engine Boost: Dhami's Vision for Delhi Development
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami advocates for a 'double-engine' government, claiming it will accelerate Delhi's development. He criticizes the current 'AAPda' government for stalling progress. Highlighting infrastructure and fiscal measures, Dhami asserts BJP's focus on growth, comparing AAP's governance unfavorably.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a 'double-engine' government in Delhi, promising comprehensive development of the national capital. Speaking at an election rally in Bawana, Dhami asserted that the Narendra Modi government has brought significant relief to the middle class by raising the Income Tax exemption threshold.
Highlighting infrastructure projects under Modi's leadership, Dhami said unprecedented development work is underway, such as the expansion of the Delhi Metro network and the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. He criticized the 'AAPda' government for creating barriers to progress and spreading misinformation.
Dhami also emphasized BJP's commitment to better governance, contrasting it with alleged corruption under AAP. He urged voters to support a government that prioritizes development, noting the success of a similar 'double-engine' setup in Uttarakhand. The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5.
