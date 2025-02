Tension Escalates: Canada and Mexico Retaliate Against US Tariffs

In a sharp move, Canada and Mexico reacted to US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs with their own retaliatory measures. The situation intensified after Trump's administration imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Claudia Sheinbaum made clear their nations' positions, defending their economic interests while confronting an unpredictable trade war. Trudeau announced Canada's counter-tariffs would apply to $155 billion worth of American goods, including popular items like alcohol and orange juice.

This trade dispute further complicates international relations and economic landscapes, leaving Canada and Mexico to ponder new trade strategies. With anxiety mounting, both countries strive to manage both domestic impacts and the broader implications for their longstanding trade alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)