Demand for Probe: Allegations of Conspiracy and Negligence at Maha Kumbh

Nand Kishore Gujjar, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Loni, has called for a high-level investigation into the disastrous Maha Kumbh stampede, implicating state officials of being swayed by the Samajwadi Party's influence. His demand came just a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggested a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma and the religious event.

The tragic stampede on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals, leaving 60 others injured. Gujjar has accused officials of granting VIP privileges to their families, while regular pilgrims faced significant hardships. He described the deaths as 'murders' in a video that has since gone viral.

Gujjar has urged for the filing of FIRs against the Chief Secretary and others, holding them accountable for the mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh budget. In response, the UP government has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the incident, alongside announcing a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased.

