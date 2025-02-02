Demand for Probe: Allegations of Conspiracy and Negligence at Maha Kumbh
BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar accused UP officials of being influenced by the Samajwadi Party following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, resulting in 30 deaths. Gujjar alleges VIP bias and calls for FIRs against key officials. A judicial probe has been initiated by the UP government.
- Country:
- India
Nand Kishore Gujjar, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Loni, has called for a high-level investigation into the disastrous Maha Kumbh stampede, implicating state officials of being swayed by the Samajwadi Party's influence. His demand came just a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggested a conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma and the religious event.
The tragic stampede on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of at least 30 individuals, leaving 60 others injured. Gujjar has accused officials of granting VIP privileges to their families, while regular pilgrims faced significant hardships. He described the deaths as 'murders' in a video that has since gone viral.
Gujjar has urged for the filing of FIRs against the Chief Secretary and others, holding them accountable for the mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh budget. In response, the UP government has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the incident, alongside announcing a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Kumbh 2023: Exemplary Preparedness Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Leadership
Samajwadi Party Demands Fairness in Milkipur Bypolls
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Reverence towards Maha Kumbh Saints
Yogi Adityanath Champions Nature and Unity in Uttar Pradesh Initiatives
Yogi Adityanath Launches Wildlife Initiatives at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park