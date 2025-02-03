U.S.-China Tensions Brew Over Panama Canal Control

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his Latin American tour, expressed concerns regarding China's influence over the Panama Canal, labeling it a challenge to treaty obligations. In a meeting with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, Rubio highlighted Washington's readiness to respond if Panama doesn't address the issue promptly, reflecting tensions over China's increasing presence in key global gateways.

President Mulino emphasized Panama's unwavering sovereignty over the canal, while agreeing to reevaluate certain Chinese business engagements. The discussions centered around the 25-year concession given to CK Hutchison Holdings, a Hong Kong-based company, which operates ports near the canal. While U.S. lawmakers have claimed China's actions breach treaties, Panama insists the neutrality of the channel hasn't been compromised.

As part of his trip, Rubio visited the canal's Miraflores Locks, witnessing firsthand the importance of the waterway to international transit. He reiterated the Trump administration's focus on securing American interests in the region, amid evolving geopolitical landscapes and China's expanding influence across Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)